MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29995 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Red

MERCEDES, SLK, SLK250 CDI BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT, Diesel, 2.2, CONVERTIBLE, 2d, DIESEL, Rear Wheel Drive, 7 Speeds, 29995, Red, Automatic, Panoramic Roof, Alarm System, Upholstery - Leather W. Contrasting Top-Stitching, Trim - Brushed Aluminium, Electric Windows (2), Heated Rear Screen, Airbags - Head Airbag For Driver And Passenger, Airbags - Front Sidebags, Tinted Glass All Round - Green, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Trip Computer, Steering Column - Manually Adjustable For Height And Reach, Sports Seats, 5.8in Colour Display, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Interface For Hands - Free Telephony, DAB Digital Radio, High - Level Third Brake Lamp, Outside Temperature Display, 8 Speakers, Power - Assisted Steering, Neck - Pro Active Head Restraints, Electric Parking Brake, Anti - Lock Braking System (ABS) With Brake Assist (BAS), Multi - Function Steering Wheel, Acceleration Skid Control (ASR), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Driver And Front Passengers Seat - Height - Adjustable, Seat Belt Pre - Tensioners, Immobiliser, Centre Console, Sports Suspension, 18in AMG Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Spoke Design Front: 225/40 Tyres Rear: 245/35 Tyres, Steering Wheel Gear Shift Paddles, 3 - Spoke Nappa Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning - Automatic, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Bumpers - Body - Coloured, Air Conditioning, Traction Control, Headlight Adjustment, Auto Light and Wipers, Media Input, Cup Holder, AUX and USB Input, Piano Black Trim, Traction Control, Voice Activation

  • Ad ID
    420234
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    29995 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Autochoice Car Sales
Coventry, CV49BY, West Midlands
United Kingdom

