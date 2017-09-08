loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK Slk230 Kompressor Convertible Auto

£2,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: Slk230 Kompressor Convertible Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 110000 Engine Size: 2295 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Immobiliser, Alarm, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, CD Player, Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Column, ABS, Air Bag, Electric Mirrors, Electric retractable hard top, Colour Coded Body, Alloy wheels, 03/53 MERCEDES SLK230 KOMPRESSOR AUTO CONVERTIBLE IN MET SILVER THIS VEHICLE HAS COVERED 110,000 MILES WITH SERVICE HISTORY AND BENEFITS FROM POWER STEERING, ALLOY WHEELS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, AUTOMATIC GEARBOX, ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR-CON, WILL COME WITH A NEW MOT, CD PLAYER, 2 KEYS AND REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING. SERVICE HISTORY = 6K, 42K, 54K, 66K, 79K, 83K, 92K, 98K. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH, NEW OR LONG MOT MULTI POINT CHECK SUPPLIED WITH A WARRANTY Any Viewing AA Or RAC Inspection Welcome CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS WELCOME

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316239
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    110000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2295
  • Engine Model
    2295
Rhondda Motor Company
CF399SH, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

