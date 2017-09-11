MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK200 KOMPRESSOR Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK200 KOMPRESSOR Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Silver
Cloth Upholstery,Alcantara Upholstery,Anti Lock Brakes,Driver Airbag,Passenger Airbag,Air Conditioning,Climate Control,Remote Central Locking,Alloy Wheels,Power Assisted Steering (PAS),Traction Control,Alarm,Front Electric Windows,Cruise Control,CD Radio,Electric and Heated Door Mirrors,Privacy Glass,Front Fog Lights,Height Adjustable Drivers Seat,Steering Column - Adjustable,Remote Boot Release,Fuel Computer,Leather Steering Wheel,12v Socket,Pollen Filter,Solid Paint,BLACK LEATHER LOW MILES BEAUTIFULL CAR WITH FULL BLACK LEATHER SEATS, WIND SCARF, HEATED SEATS, UPGRADED ALLOYS, 2 X KEYS
The Penarth Motor Company Ltd
CF641JG,
United Kingdom
