MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK200 BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT ED125 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK200 BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT ED125 Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Iridium Silver Metallic
TOTAL PEACE OF MIND WHEN BUYING FROM OPTIMUM VEHICLES WITH 12 MONTHS WARRANTY ON ALL OUR VEHICLES - Fantastic Specification with £2,000 of Optional Equipment, Remote Central Locking with Two Keys, Upgrades - Parktronic System Front and Rear, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, 12 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Last serviced on 16/09/2017 at 25,000 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - COMAND Online System, Hard Disk Drive Navigation System, Air Conditioning - Automatic, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Linguatronic Voice Control, 18'' AMG Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Spoke Design with (Front 225/40 Tyres and Rear 245/35 Tyres) and Locking Wheel Bolts, Alarm System, Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Electric Windows (2), Radio, Single CD MP3 Compatibility, 7in Colour Display, SD Memory Card Slot, USB, Aux - in Socket, Tinted Glass - Green, Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, Upholstery Leather with Contrast Top Stitching, 3 - Spoke Steering Wheel - in Nappa Leather, 8 Speakers, Centre Armrest - Front, with Storage, Door Mirrors - Electrically Adjustable and Heated, Neck - Pro Active Head Restraints, Sports Steering Wheel - Flattened Bottom Section, Steering Column - Manually Adjustable for Height and Reach, Steering Wheel Gear Shift Paddles, Trim - Aluminium, Brushed, Seat Height Adjusters, Remote Central Locking, LED Daytime Running Lights, Acceleration Skid Control (ASR), Anti - Lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist (BAS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Bumpers - Body - Coloured, Sport Suspension, Sports Seats - Front, Airbags. 2 seats, Metallic Iridium Silver, PLEASE ASK ANY OF OUR SALES TEAM FOR A FULL VIDEO OF THIS VEHICLE - OUR HEATED FULLY LIT INDOOR SHOWROOM IS OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK - ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE SUPPLIED WITH 12 MONTHS WARRANTY, 12 MONTHS MOT AND 12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN COVER AS STANDARD - Just Serviced - Full Service History - Please call Steve, Tim, Jonathan, John, Florence or Paul at the Showroom on 01937 841011 or out of hours mobile 07720 635093 any time to arrange a viewing and test drive - Part Exchange Welcome - Competitive Finance Packages available including HP and PCP options - HPI Clear Certificate Provided - EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS ALSO AVAILABLE!,Satellite Navigation, Air Conditioning, Full Service History, Anti-Lock Brakes, Cruise Control, Leather Upholstery, Mileage Verified, Multip
Optimum Vehicles Ltd
LS237FA,
United Kingdom
