MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK200 BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK200 BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Palladium silver metallic

Airscarf - neck level heating,7G-Tronic Plus 7-speed automatic,Steering wheel gearshift buttons,Sports suspension suspension lowered by 10 mm,Fixed glass roof with headlining,Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot,Headlamps for RHD vehicles,AMG bodystyling,18 AMG alloys: 5 spoke design,Technical modifications (04),Front seats - heated,Enhanced anti-theft protection,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,AMG sports package,COC document EU5 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Tyre-change toolkit,Adaptive brake lights,AMG floor mats,Pedestrian protection,

  • Ad ID
    405221
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Mercedes-Benz of Basingstoke
Basingstoke, RG216YH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

