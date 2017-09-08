MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK200 BLUEEFFICIENCY AMG SPORT Auto

Accessories

Attention assist,Outside temperature gauge,Remote boot release,Service indicator (ASSYST),Speed limiter,Trip computer,Auxiliary input socket,DAB Digital radio,Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot,USB interface,2 Electric windows,AMG bodystyling,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Chrome exhaust tailpipes,Dark headlamp surround,Door sill plates with ''Mercedes-Benz'' lettering,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Electro hydraulic vario roof,Green tinted glass,LED daytime running lights,3 spoke sports leather steering wheel,Active head restraints,AMG floormats,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Leather gear knob,Multi function steering wheel,Red top-stitching on steering wheel, door armrest and gearshift,Sports pedals,Sports seats,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,ABS with Brake Assist,Active pedestrian safety system,Adaptive brake system,Brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering + perforated brake discs,Brake pad warning light,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR),Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system,Roll over protection,Seatbelt pretensioners,Tyre pressure warning,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,18'' AMG 5 spoke alloy wheels,Space saver spare wheel,Very well looked after car has had 4 owners, It has Full Service history with 3 stamps, spec includes air con, airscarf, Bluetooth, heated black leather seats and gearshift paddles, it has 2 keys A 2 YEAR WARRANTY is available with Breakdown Recovery, MOT Test Insurance for ONLY 349 All of our cars have a full mechanical appraisal, HPI checked & cleared, 6 month warranty Included with the option of a further 2 years, Including MOT insurance, roadside recovery, parts, labour, with 7 Auto Devotion sites stocking over 250 cars supplied from part exchanges across our group, Competitive Finance Available