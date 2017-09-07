loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 55 2dr Tip Auto Automatic

£34,450
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 55 2dr Tip Auto Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22243 Engine Size: 5461 Ext Color: Palladium Silver Metallic

Accessories

Passenger seat electrically adjustable with memory,Electric drivers seat & exterior mirrors with memory,Mercedes-Benz emergency call,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Fixed glass roof with headlining,Adaptive High Beam Assist,18 AMG 10-spoke alloy wheels matt black,Technical modifications (05),Front seats - heated,Emission control system with EURO 6 technology,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Live Traffic Information,Adjustable lumbar support,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312755
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22243 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5461
  • Engine Model
    5461
Mercedes-Benz of Guildford
Guildford, GU11RU, Surrey
United Kingdom

