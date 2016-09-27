MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 55 2dr Tip Auto Automatic

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 55 2dr Tip Auto Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39246 Engine Size: 5461 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic

Accessories

Magic Sky Control, 18'' AMG Alloys, COMAND Nav, HFS, Airscarf, Airguide, Parktronic, Clock, AMG Performance S.Wheel, Harmon Kardon 7 Surround Sound, Aluminium Roll Hoops, Remote Roof, Mirror Pack, Auto Wipers, Black Ash Trim, Heated Washers, Ambient Lighting, Nappa Leather, I.L.S Headlights, DAB, Ask about our EXPRESS COLLECTION option - Drive away within 48 hours of order, Finance Pre Approval Available - Typical acceptance within 20 minutes of proposal

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405225
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39246 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5461
  • Engine Model
    5461
£28,485

Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield (JCT600)
Chesterfield, S417JB, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

