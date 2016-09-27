MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 55 2dr Tip Auto Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 55 2dr Tip Auto Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39246 Engine Size: 5461 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic
Magic Sky Control, 18'' AMG Alloys, COMAND Nav, HFS, Airscarf, Airguide, Parktronic, Clock, AMG Performance S.Wheel, Harmon Kardon 7 Surround Sound, Aluminium Roll Hoops, Remote Roof, Mirror Pack, Auto Wipers, Black Ash Trim, Heated Washers, Ambient Lighting, Nappa Leather, I.L.S Headlights, DAB, Ask about our EXPRESS COLLECTION option - Drive away within 48 hours of order, Finance Pre Approval Available - Typical acceptance within 20 minutes of proposal
Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield (JCT600)
Chesterfield, S417JB, Derbyshire
United Kingdom