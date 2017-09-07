MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 350 Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 350 Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 81000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: SILVER
Locally Owned. Full Service History. Spec Includes:- Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather Interior, Electric Seats, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control. Beautiful Very Very Pale Blue Metallic Paintwork. Possibly The Nicest Available Anywhere of its age. Quite Remarkable Unblemished Body With Unmarked Alloy Wheels. Road Tax Is
Castleview Motorhouse
LL319RU,
United Kingdom
