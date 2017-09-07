loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 350 Tip Auto

£5,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 350 Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 81000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Locally Owned. Full Service History. Spec Includes:- Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather Interior, Electric Seats, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control. Beautiful Very Very Pale Blue Metallic Paintwork. Possibly The Nicest Available Anywhere of its age. Quite Remarkable Unblemished Body With Unmarked Alloy Wheels. Road Tax Is

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311885
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    81000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
Castleview Motorhouse
LL319RU,
United Kingdom

