MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 350 Tip Auto

Accessories

HPI CLEAR, SUPERB EXAMPLE AND UNUSUALLY A ONE OWNER CAR, GREAT HISTORY WITH SEVEN STAMPS, DRIVES AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS A REAL HEAD TURNER WITH STUNNING PERFORMANCE 0 TO 60 IN 5.5 SECONDS, SAT NAV SYSTEM, ELECTRIC STG COLUMN, UNDOUBTEDLY THE BEST EXAMPLE CURRENTLY FOR SALE, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS, OR NOT THE ONE YOU'RE LOOKING FOR? THEN PLEASE VIEW OUR THREE OTHER MERCEDES CONVERTIBLES Upgrades - Floor Mats - Velour Black, Tracker Retrieve, Cockpit Management /Nav Display inc Radio/CD/DVD, Drivers Seat/Ext Mirrors - Elec/Mem Adjust, Passenger Seat - Elec/Mem Adjust, Heated Windscreen Washer System, Metallic Paint, Next MOT due 12/09/2018, Last serviced on 29/08/2017 at 42,768 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Climate Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Computer. 2 seats, Metallic Silver, WE HAVE TWO KEYS A COMPLETE SET OF MANUALS, FULLY STAMPED SERVICE BOOKLET, WALLET AND ALL ORIGINAL TOOLS, YOUR PART EXCHANGE WARMLY WELCOMED, NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, LOW AND NO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE, ALL MAJOR CARDS TAKEN WE ARE LICENSED CREDIT BROKERS., Thanks for Looking & if you would like to view or know more please get in touch