MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 350 Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 350 Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 120000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: BLACK

Vehicle is located at our CINDERFORD Branch. Postcode GL14 3JB. For More Information Or To Arrange A Test Drive Please Call Will on 01594 826580 or 07484903459 ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Electrically Adjustable Drivers Seat, Electrically Adjustable Passenger Seat, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Sports Seats, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Professionally Valeted. Approved Dealer Of ZUTO / CAR FINANCE 247 and CLOSE MOTOR FINANCE. Any Part Exchange Taken. All Credit / Debit Cards Accepted. Platinum All Component Cover Extended Warranties Available Providing Nationwide Coverage. For More Information Please Visit Us At www.kingscarsales.co.uk. We Have Been Established 15 Years / Have 2 Branches and Over 150 Cars Always In Stock .....,

  • Ad ID
    404252
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    120000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
