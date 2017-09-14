MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 350 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 350 2dr Tip Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43342 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Black
Cruise control + speed limiter, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, ESP, Automatic headlamp activation, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Sports seats, Traction control, Trip computer, Remote boot release, 2 Electric windows, Alarm, Fog lights with chrome surround, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Contact branch for details
Arnold Clark Ford/Fiat (Rutherglen)
G731SU,
United Kingdom
