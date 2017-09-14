loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 350 2dr Tip Auto

Compare this car
£10,998
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 350 2dr Tip Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43342 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Cruise control + speed limiter, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, ESP, Automatic headlamp activation, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Sports seats, Traction control, Trip computer, Remote boot release, 2 Electric windows, Alarm, Fog lights with chrome surround, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Contact branch for details

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325087
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43342 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
Email Dealer >>

Arnold Clark Ford/Fiat (Rutherglen)
G731SU,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed