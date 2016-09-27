MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 320 Tip Auto AUCTION VEHICLE

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 320 Tip Auto AUCTION VEHICLE Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 112000 Engine Size: 3199 Ext Color: BLACK
* AS WE'RE AN AUCTION COMPANY WE DO NOT TAKE PART EXCHANGES OR SWAPS **We hold auctions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Our auctions start at 6pm with viewing from 4pm. Selection of 150 + cars per sale at TRADE PRICES!2001 car plate included cruise control heated leather lots of receipts
Newport Auctions
Newport, NP202BX, Gwent
United Kingdom