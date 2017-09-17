loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 280 2dr Tip Auto

Compare this car
£8,498
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 280 2dr Tip Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 73214 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Leather upholstery, Bluetooth, Automatic headlamp activation, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Fog lights with chrome surround, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Automatic, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Remote central locking

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329583
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    73214 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
Email Dealer >>

Arnold Clark Citroen (Armadale)
EH483LP,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed