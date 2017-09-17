MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 280 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 280 2dr Tip Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 73214 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Black
Leather upholstery, Bluetooth, Automatic headlamp activation, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Fog lights with chrome surround, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Automatic, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Remote central locking
Arnold Clark Citroen (Armadale)
EH483LP,
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...