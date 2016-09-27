MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250d 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250d 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19810 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Polar White
Mercedes-Benz SLK Finished in Polar White Specification Includes Particle filter,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Comfort suspension,Vario-roof,Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot,Headlamps for RHD vehicles,Technical modifications (06),Enhanced anti-theft protection,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Adaptive brake lights,Tyres with optimised rolling resistance,Active bonnet,
Mercedes-Benz of Hull
Hull, HU139PB, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom