MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250d 2dr Tip Auto Automatic

£17,995
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250d 2dr Tip Auto Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20247 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Tenorite Grey Metallic

Parktronic incl. parking guidance,Airscarf - neck level heating,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Comfort suspension,Vario-roof,Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot,Headlamps for RHD vehicles,Technical modifications (05),Front seats - heated,Enhanced anti-theft protection,EU5 emission standard,COC document EU5 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Adaptive brake lights,Active bonnet,Becker Map Pilot,

  • Ad ID
    311247
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20247 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Mercedes-Benz of Hindhead
GU266DF,
United Kingdom

