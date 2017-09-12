MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI SLK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI SLK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15987 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Polar White
Tyre pressure monitoring system,Comfort suspension,Vario-roof,Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot,Headlamps for RHD vehicles,Technical modifications (05),Enhanced anti-theft protection,EU5 emission standard,COC document EU5 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Adaptive brake lights,Active bonnet,
Mercedes-Benz Dartford
Dartford, DA15BL, Kent
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...