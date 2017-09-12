loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY SLK Auto

Compare this car
£14,789
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY SLK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32113 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Obsidian black metallic

Accessories

Becker MAP PILOT preparation,Halogen headlamps,Technical modifications (03),Enhanced anti-theft protection,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,CoC document EU5 without Reg. Cert. Part II,Identification label under windshield,Tyre-change toolkit,Adaptive brake lights,Pedestrian protection,Becker Map Pilot,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323164
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32113 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz Retail Waltham Cross
EN87JW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed