MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27153 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Silver

12 Month Mercedes-Benz Approved Used Car Warranty, 2 years free servicing, 18" AMG 5 spoke alloy wheels, Fixed glass roof, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, AMG bodystyling, LED daytime running lights, DAB Digital radio, Remote boot release, Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot, Automatic headlamp activation, Leather gear knob, Air conditioning

  • Ad ID
    406024
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27153 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
