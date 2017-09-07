MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19988 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: BLACK
Attention assist,Outside temperature gauge,Remote boot release,Service indicator (Active Service System),Speed limiter,Trip computer,Auxiliary input socket,DAB Digital radio,Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot,USB interface,2 Electric windows,AMG bodystyling,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Chrome exhaust tailpipes,Dark headlamp surround,Door sill plates with ''Mercedes-Benz'' lettering,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Electro hydraulic vario roof,Green tinted glass,LED daytime running lights,3 spoke sports leather steering wheel,Active head restraints,AMG floormats,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Front centre armrest,Leather gear knob,Multi function steering wheel,Red top-stitching on steering wheel; door armrest and gearshift,Sports pedals,Sports seats,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Active pedestrian safety system,Adaptive brake system,Anti lock brake system with Brake Assist,Brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering + perforated brake discs,Brake pad warning light,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Program with Acceleration skid control (ASR),Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system,Roll over protection,Seatbelt pretensioners,Tyre pressure warning,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter,18'' AMG 5 spoke alloy wheels,Space saver spare wheel
Mercedes-Benz Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY13TG, Shropshire
United Kingdom
