MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28878 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Tenorite grey metallic
Steering wheel gearshift buttons,Sports suspension suspension lowered by 10 mm,Fixed glass roof with headlining,Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot,Headlamps for RHD vehicles,AMG bodystyling,18 AMG alloys: 5 spoke design,Technical modifications (04),Enhanced anti-theft protection,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,AMG sports package,COC document EU5 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Tyre-change toolkit,Adaptive brake lights,AMG floor mats,Pedestrian protection,
Mercedes-Benz Retail Hemel Hempstead
HP39SX,
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...