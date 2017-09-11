MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16709 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: BLACK
Airbags - head/thorax sidebags,Steering column - manually adjustable for height,Headlamp assist - automatic headlamp activation,Multi-function steering wheel with trip computer,TIREFIT with tyre inflation compressor,Reading lamps,Sports seats for driver and front passenger,Exterior mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Instrument cluster with central multifunction display,Spectacles compartment in overhead control panel, illuminated,Glove compartment lockable via the emergency key,ADAPTIVE BRAKE with HOLD function,Tail lamps - LED,Fabric wind deflector,Airbags - front sidebags,PRE-SAFE with buckle-mounted belt tensioner,Sports suspension,Vario-roof,Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot,shift point indicator,7G-Tronic Plus 7-speed automatic,Steering wheel gearshift buttons,Speedtronic cruise control,Light-alloy wheels, 7-spoke design 43.2 cm (17''),Electronic Stability Programme (ESP),Tyre pressure monitoring system,AMG Sport,Adaptive brake lights,Audio 20 CD/Radio - integrated 6 disc CD changer,Digital radio DAB,Sport pedal system,Air conditioning,Electric windows (2) - front,Torque vectoring brake,AMG bodystyling,18'' AMG alloys: 5 spoke design,Remote boot-lid release,Technical modifications (05),Roof liner,EU5 emission standard,AMG sports package,ECO start/stop function,United Kingdom Steering,Power steering with safety steering column,Automatic child seat recognition sensor,AMG floor mats
Mercedes-Benz of Cambridge
Cambridge, CB58SH, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
