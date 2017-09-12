loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport Auto

£19,989
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18756 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Iridium Silver Metallic

Accessories

Steering wheel gearshift buttons,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Sports suspension suspension lowered by 10 mm,Vario-roof,Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot,Headlamps for RHD vehicles,AMG bodystyling,18 AMG alloys: 5 spoke design,Technical modifications (05),Enhanced anti-theft protection,EU5 emission standard,AMG sports package,COC document EU5 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Adaptive brake lights,AMG floor mats,Active bonnet,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323469
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18756 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Mercedes Benz Brentford
Brentford, TW89AH, Middlesex
United Kingdom

