MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18756 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Iridium Silver Metallic
Steering wheel gearshift buttons,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Sports suspension suspension lowered by 10 mm,Vario-roof,Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot,Headlamps for RHD vehicles,AMG bodystyling,18 AMG alloys: 5 spoke design,Technical modifications (05),Enhanced anti-theft protection,EU5 emission standard,AMG sports package,COC document EU5 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Adaptive brake lights,AMG floor mats,Active bonnet,
Mercedes Benz Brentford
Brentford, TW89AH, Middlesex
United Kingdom
