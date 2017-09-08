loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto

Compare this car
£17,947
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18043 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Tenorite Grey

Accessories

AMG Body Kit, AMG Alloys, DAB Digital Radio, CD Autochanger, Full Leather, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Multi Function Steering Wheel, On Board Computer, Outside Temperature Indicator, Remote Central Locking, Automatic Headlights, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, 7 Speed Automatic Gearbox, Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315958
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18043 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz of Skipton
Skipton, BD232TA, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed