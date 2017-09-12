loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto

£20,599
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14836 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Bluetooth, MP3 Player, Tyre Puncture Warning System, USB, Air Conditioning, Central Locking, Electric Windows

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323486
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14836 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Unbeatable Car Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO35RS, Hampshire
United Kingdom

