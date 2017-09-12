MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14836 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Grey
Bluetooth, MP3 Player, Tyre Puncture Warning System, USB, Air Conditioning, Central Locking, Electric Windows
Unbeatable Car Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO35RS, Hampshire
United Kingdom
