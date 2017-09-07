loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto

£15,467
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45892 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Obsidian Black

Accessories

Parktronic - Parking Distance Control, Alloy Wheels 18", AMG Body Kit, Wind deflector, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, DAB Digital Radio, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Sport Suspension, Mirror Package, Day Running Lights, Leather Covered Steering Wheel, Leather Gear Shift, 7 Speed Automatic Gearbox, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, CD Autochanger, Air Conditioning, ECO Stop / Start Function, Electric Windows, Central Door Locking, Air Bags, Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Immobiliser

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313058
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    45892 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Mercedes-Benz of Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD21UA, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

