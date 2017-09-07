MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45892 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Obsidian Black
Parktronic - Parking Distance Control, Alloy Wheels 18", AMG Body Kit, Wind deflector, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, DAB Digital Radio, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Sport Suspension, Mirror Package, Day Running Lights, Leather Covered Steering Wheel, Leather Gear Shift, 7 Speed Automatic Gearbox, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, CD Autochanger, Air Conditioning, ECO Stop / Start Function, Electric Windows, Central Door Locking, Air Bags, Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Immobiliser
Mercedes-Benz of Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD21UA, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
