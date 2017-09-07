MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 CDI 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 CDI 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17138 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: WHITE
Attention assist,Outside temperature gauge,Remote boot release,Service indicator (Active Service System),Speed limiter,Trip computer,DAB Digital radio,Pre-wiring for Becker Map Pilot,USB interface,2 Electric windows,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Chrome exhaust tailpipes,Door sill plates with ''Mercedes-Benz'' lettering,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Electro hydraulic vario roof,Green tinted glass,LED daytime running lights,Active head restraints,Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor,Front centre armrest,Multi function steering wheel,Sports pedals,Sports seats,Active pedestrian safety system,Adaptive brake system,Anti lock brake system with Brake Assist,Brake pad warning light,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Program with Acceleration skid control (ASR),Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system,Roll over protection,Seatbelt pretensioners,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter,Space saver spare wheel
Mercedes-Benz Stafford
Stafford, ST162DT, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
