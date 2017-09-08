MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 BlueEFF AMG Sport Ed 125 Tip Auto (Air Scarf+Nav)

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 BlueEFF AMG Sport Ed 125 Tip Auto (Air Scarf+Nav) Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: BLACK
Navigation System, Heated Seats, Air Scarf, Black LeatherSports Seats with Red Stitching, Red Seat Belts , Air Conditioning, Electric Folding Roof, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Traction Control, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Cruise Control, Alarm & Immobiliser. 1 Owner, FMBSH.
KC 2000 Ltd
PE317PF, Norfolk
United Kingdom
