MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 250 BlueEFF AMG Sport Ed 125 Tip Auto (Air Scarf+Nav)

£14,995
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 250 BlueEFF AMG Sport Ed 125 Tip Auto (Air Scarf+Nav) Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: BLACK

Navigation System, Heated Seats, Air Scarf, Black LeatherSports Seats with Red Stitching, Red Seat Belts , Air Conditioning, Electric Folding Roof, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Traction Control, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Cruise Control, Alarm & Immobiliser. 1 Owner, FMBSH.

  • Ad ID
    314777
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    38000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
KC 2000 Ltd
PE317PF, Norfolk
United Kingdom

