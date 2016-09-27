loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 230K Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 230K Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40000 Engine Size: 2295 Ext Color: SILVER

LOW Miles, Must be the best Mercedes SLK 230 Available to buy Today, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning, Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (16in), Alarm, Seats Electric (Driver), Electric Windows (Front), Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Electric door mirrors, Head Restraints, Electronic Stability Programme, Height adjustable drivers seat, Leather seats, Power steering, Remote central locking is in the best condition inside and out.

  • Ad ID
    405251
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2295
  • Engine Model
    2295
