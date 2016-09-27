loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 230K Tip Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 230K Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 73300 Engine Size: 2295 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Presented in Metallic Black with Black leather upholstery, This CLK is offered for sale in excellent condition and has only covered 73,300 miles from new which is backed with service history, The specification includes;. Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning, Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (16in), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/C/D),leather Seats Electric (Driver), Electric Windows (Front), electric roof, NO RUST EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST BE SEEN, The car comes with a new mot, , service, and a extendable warranty will be included in the asking price for your complete peace of mind, All our cars are sourced and personally selected from franchised main dealers, any items that appear to need attention are addressed and every car we sell is guaranteed to be HPI clear,,,,,,, For more info please contact me at sales@horleycarcentre.com or on 01293 774007 PLEASE NOTE NOT ALL OUR CARS ARE ON THE AUTO TRADER WEBSITE,,,,,,,,,,,,,TO SEE ALL STOCK FROM HORLEY CAR CENTRE PLEASE CLICK ON DEALERS WEB LINK , ,,,,, ,,,,,, part exchange a pleasure, no deposit low rate finance arranged , debit and credit cards welcome,,,, we are 5mins from gatwick airport. Thank you

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419065
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    73300 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2295
  • Engine Model
    2295
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£4,995

Horley Car Centre
Horley, RH67AU, Surrey
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!