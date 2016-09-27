MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 230K Designo Pack, 51,000 MILES ONLY!!

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 230K Designo Pack, 51,000 MILES ONLY!! Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 51600 Engine Size: 2295 Ext Color: BLUE
Super looking low mileage SLK in Designo Blue with Designo Two Tone Full Leather Trim, 19" 9 Spoke Turbine Alloys, Electric Folding Roof, Electric Seats, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, , ABS, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Cruise Control, Audio 10 Radio/CD, Alarm and Immobiliser. These SLKs in good order are beginning to firm up in price- A FUTURE CLASSIC!!
KC 2000 Ltd
PE317PF, Norfolk
United Kingdom