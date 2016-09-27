loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 230K Designo Pack, 51,000 MILES ONLY!!

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 230K Designo Pack, 51,000 MILES ONLY!! Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 51600 Engine Size: 2295 Ext Color: BLUE

Super looking low mileage SLK in Designo Blue with Designo Two Tone Full Leather Trim, 19" 9 Spoke Turbine Alloys, Electric Folding Roof, Electric Seats, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, , ABS, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Cruise Control, Audio 10 Radio/CD, Alarm and Immobiliser. These SLKs in good order are beginning to firm up in price- A FUTURE CLASSIC!!

  • Ad ID
    411986
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    51600 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2295
  • Engine Model
    2295
