MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200K Tip Auto

Accessories

FANTASTIC, PRACTICAL, ECONOMICAL CONVERTIBLE CAR, ROOF DROPS IN SECONDS AT THE FLICK OF A SWITCH, IDEAL FOR THE DAILY COMMUTE OR THOSE LONG SUMMER DAYS, IT'S THE BEST OF ALL WORLDS. OVERALL SUPER CONDITION WITH THE LEGENDARY MERCEDES BUILD QUALITY, THERE'S PLENTY TO LIKE HERE, PLEASE CALL TO VIEW. OR NOT THE ONE YOU'RE LOOKING FOR? THEN PLEASE VIEW OUR THREE OTHER MERCEDES CONVERTIBLES Upgrades - Rain Sensing Wipers, Wind Deflector - Transparent, Cockpit Management/ Nav Display inc Radio/CD/DVD, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Next MOT due 28/09/2018, Full dealership history, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), Tinted Glass, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3). 2 seats, Metallic CUBANITE SILVER, WE HAVE TWO KEYS A COMPLETE SET OF MANUALS, FULLY DOCUMENTED SERVICE PRINT OUT, WITH WALLET AND ALL ORIGINAL TOOLS, YOUR PART EXCHANGE WARMLY WELCOMED, NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, LOW AND NO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE, ALL MAJOR CARDS TAKEN WE ARE LICENSED CREDIT BROKERS., Thanks for Looking & if you would like to view or know more please get in touch,