MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200K Grand Edition 2dr Tip Auto

REALLY LOVELY VERY RARE GRAND EDITION SLK, GRAPHITE GREY WITH GREY LEATHER WITH RED TRIM. 46K, FSH. UNIQUE TRIM INCLUDES, 18" ALLOYS, CHROME SIDE DECALS,CHROME,BONNET VENTS.HEATED SEATS,AIR SCARF,BLUE TOOTH/AUX,CRUISE /CLIMATE CONTROL,WIND DEFLECTOR. IF YOU WANT AN SUPER SLK,YOU'LL WANT THIS ONE. OR NOT THE ONE YOU'RE LOOKING FOR? THEN THEN PLEASE VIEW OUR THREE OTHER MERCEDES CONVERTIBLES. Upgrades - Designo Graphite Metallic Paint, Unique 18-in Alloy Wheels, Front Parking Sensors, Rear parking Sensors, Nappa Leather Trim, 12 months MOT, Last serviced on 10/05/2017 at 43,500 miles, Full service history, Standard Features - Speedtronic Cruise Control, Air Conditioning - Automatic, Heated Front Seats, Alarm System, Electric Windows (2), Audio 20 Radio with Single CD Drive (MP3 Compatible), 5.8in Colour Display, Aux -in Socket, Tinted Glass - Green, Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Spare Wheel Space - Saver - Steel, Trip Computer. DESIGNO GRAPHITE GREY, WE HAVE TWO KEYS A COMPLETE SET OF MANUALS, FULLY STAMPED SERVICE BOOKLET, WALLET AND ALL ORIGINAL TOOLS, YOUR PART EXCHANGE WARMLY WELCOMED, NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, LOW AND NO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE, ALL MAJOR CARDS TAKEN WE ARE LICENSED CREDIT BROKERS., Thanks for Looking & if you would like to view or know more please get in touch