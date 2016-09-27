loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200K 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200K 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 64098 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Black

Electric Roof, Service History., Alloy Wheels, Full Leather Seats., Front & Rear Parking Sensors., Bluetooth., Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control., Cruise Control., Automatic Lights., Multifunction Wheel., Electric Window Front., Central Locking., Complementary Accident Assist., Flexible Finance Options Available., Ask For A Test Drive Today., Part Exchange taken as Full Deposit., Other Models Available., Front Fog Lights., Electric Mirrors.

  • Ad ID
    407784
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    64098 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
