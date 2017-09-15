loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200K 2dr Tip Auto

£9,997
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200K 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 56776 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Our Beautiful Mercedes-Benz SLK Auto is finished in metallic Black complimented with the leather sports seats with red contrast stitching. Perfectly maintained with 56776miles our Mercedes will come with 1 Years warranty & Roadside assistance as standard as well as MOT until summer 2018. Along with the cars stunning sporty looks including 18in. Alloy wheels you can also benefit from the Satellite Navigation parking assist Bluetooth & Media streaming Paddle shift Automatic Gearbox. Please call one of our dedicated Internet Team today and book your appointment now! We can even send you a walk Around Video of the car personalised and just for you! ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Automatic Gearbox Automatic Headlights Bluetooth Prepared CD Multichanger Climate Control Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Engine Immobiliser Front Assist Heated Seats iPod Connection Isofix Seats Leather Upholstery MP3 Connectivity Multiple Airbags Onboard Computer Power Steering Satellite Navigation Traction Control.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326559
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    56776 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Lookers Renault Newcastle
NE65XA, Northumberland
United Kingdom

