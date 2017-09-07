MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200K 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200K 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 66800 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Black
ABS, Alarm, Audio remote control, Body coloured bumpers, Cruise control, Drivers airbag, Drivers airbag, Electric door mirrors, ESP, Front electric windows, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Passenger airbag, Passenger airbag, Remote central locking, Service indicator, Side airbags, Side airbags, Space saver spare wheel, Spare wheel, Sports seats, Steering wheel mounted controls, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Trip computer. All TMG vehicles are supplied with a full, clear HPi check, 12 months MoT and Service (if required) 3 months/3000 miles electronic or mechanical breakdown, from Newark and Lincolnshire's premier independent low mileage motor retailer. Part exchange welcome, nationwide delivery and competitive finance arranged. This vehicle is located at our Mansfield Branch. View over 150 cars at: www.taylormotorgroup.co.uk, call Newark; 01623 796367 or email: sales@taylormotorgroup.co.uk
Taylor Motor Group (Farndon Road)
Newark, NG244SW, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
The best AMG Mercs are ever so slightly bonkers. For the first SLK55 the...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...