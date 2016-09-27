loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200K 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200K 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 69549 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Blue

Cruise control + speed limiter, Outside temperature gauge, Service indicator (ASSYST), Trip computer, 2 Electric windows, Automatic headlamp activation, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Fog lights with chrome surround, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front head restraints, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Roll over protection, Brake pad warning light, Remote central locking, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Space saver spare wheel

  • Ad ID
    414903
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    69549 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
