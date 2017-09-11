loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200K 2dr

£5,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200K 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 95000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Metallic Blue

Accessories

ARRIVING SOON - MERCEDES 200K 1.8 SLK, METALLIC DARK BLUE WITH GREY HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 6 SPEED MANUAL, 8 SERVICES, AIR/CON, AUTO LIGHTS, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOYS.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319355
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    95000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Luton Motor Company
Luton, LU20ES, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

