MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200 SE KOMPRESSOR Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200 SE KOMPRESSOR Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 78000 Engine Size: Ext Color: Bronze

Metallic Bronze, Black Full leather interior, Leather seats, Climate Control, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), Computer, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Airbags, Cruise control, CD Player, Electric door mirrors, Remote central locking, Height adjustable drivers seat, Radio, Power steering, Lumbar support, Electric windows. RAC APPROVED DEALER, RAC WARRANTY, FINANCE AVAILABLE. ALL DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED,(INC AMEX), 3,995 p/x welcome, This is an imported vehicle

  • Ad ID
    413455
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    78000 mi
  • Doors
    2
£3,995

Henfield Car Buyers
Henfield, BN59DE, West Sussex
United Kingdom

