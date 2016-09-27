loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200 Kompressor Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200 Kompressor Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 57000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Brake Assist, Front Fog Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, Speed Limiter, V5 Registration Document, MOT, Full Service History, Traction Control, Safety Belts, Radio, MP3, Leather Seats, Electric Mirrors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Adjustable Steering, Side Impact Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,LOW MILEAGE SLK CONVERTIBLE WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY. LOVELY CAR WITH FULL BLACK LEATHER, AIR/CON, ALLOYS, CD AND MOT TILL NOVEMBER 2018. COMES WITH 2 KEYS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414998
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,495

UK Trade Vehicles Ltd
RG278HZ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!