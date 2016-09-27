MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200 Kompressor Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200 Kompressor Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 57000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: GREY
Brake Assist, Front Fog Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, Speed Limiter, V5 Registration Document, MOT, Full Service History, Traction Control, Safety Belts, Radio, MP3, Leather Seats, Electric Mirrors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Adjustable Steering, Side Impact Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,LOW MILEAGE SLK CONVERTIBLE WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY. LOVELY CAR WITH FULL BLACK LEATHER, AIR/CON, ALLOYS, CD AND MOT TILL NOVEMBER 2018. COMES WITH 2 KEYS
UK Trade Vehicles Ltd
RG278HZ, Berkshire
United Kingdom