MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17809 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Obsidian black metallic
Airscarf - neck level heating,7G-Tronic Plus 7-speed automatic,Steering wheel gearshift buttons,Sports suspension suspension lowered by 10 mm,Fixed glass roof with headlining,Becker MAP PILOT preparation,Halogen headlamps,AMG bodystyling,18 AMG alloys: 5 spoke design,Technical modifications (03),Front seats - heated,Enhanced anti-theft protection,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,AMG sports package,CoC document EU5 without Reg. Cert. Part II,Identification label under windshield,Tyre-change toolkit,Adaptive brake lights,AMG floor mats,Pedestrian protection,
Mercedes-Benz Dartford
Dartford, DA15BL, Kent
United Kingdom
