MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Auto

£18,489
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17809 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Obsidian black metallic

Airscarf - neck level heating,7G-Tronic Plus 7-speed automatic,Steering wheel gearshift buttons,Sports suspension suspension lowered by 10 mm,Fixed glass roof with headlining,Becker MAP PILOT preparation,Halogen headlamps,AMG bodystyling,18 AMG alloys: 5 spoke design,Technical modifications (03),Front seats - heated,Enhanced anti-theft protection,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,AMG sports package,CoC document EU5 without Reg. Cert. Part II,Identification label under windshield,Tyre-change toolkit,Adaptive brake lights,AMG floor mats,Pedestrian protection,

  • Ad ID
    321599
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17809 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Mercedes-Benz Dartford
Dartford, DA15BL, Kent
United Kingdom

