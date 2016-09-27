loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Sports

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Sports Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12417 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Sports with 12417miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410168
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12417 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£18,950

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!