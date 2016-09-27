loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16584 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Diamond White

Accessories

Panoramic Glass Roof, Electric Folding Metal Roof, 18" Alloy Wheels, Full Leather, Climate Control, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, CD Player, Electric Front Windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps, Physical Car Available Viewing Today, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Photographs Of Actual Car, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Body Coloured Bumpers, Body Colour Door Handles, Air Conditioning, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Height Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Interior Lights, Leather Steering Wheel, Outside Temperature Indicator, Rev Counter, Vanity Mirrors, Automatic, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Braking System(ABS), Daylight Running Lights, Driver Airbag, Dual Airbags, Front Side Airbags, Passenger Air Bag Cut Off, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Space Saver Spare Wheel, *Other Models Available

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412968
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16584 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£17,001

Evans Halshaw Ford Walsall
Walsall, WS29EX, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!