loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 19983 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Iridium Silver

Accessories

Service History, 18" Alloy Wheels, Electric Folding Metal Roof, Bluetooth, Satelite Navigation, Eco Mode, Cruise Control, Speed Limiter, Full Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Metallic Paint, 12V power socket, Climate Control, Automatic headlights, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Driver Information, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Height adjustable driver?s seat, Leather steering wheel, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Rev Counter, Trip Computer, 6 speed manual gearbox, Anti Lock Braking System (ABS), Power Assisted Steering, Dual Airbags, Passenger Air Bag Cut Off, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Vehicle History Check completed on this vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417940
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    19983 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£14,262

Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Leicester
Leicester, LE35BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!