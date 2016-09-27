MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200 BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 19983 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Iridium Silver
Service History, 18" Alloy Wheels, Electric Folding Metal Roof, Bluetooth, Satelite Navigation, Eco Mode, Cruise Control, Speed Limiter, Full Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Metallic Paint, 12V power socket, Climate Control, Automatic headlights, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Driver Information, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Height adjustable driver?s seat, Leather steering wheel, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Rev Counter, Trip Computer, 6 speed manual gearbox, Anti Lock Braking System (ABS), Power Assisted Steering, Dual Airbags, Passenger Air Bag Cut Off, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Vehicle History Check completed on this vehicle
Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Leicester
Leicester, LE35BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom