MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200 Auto

£16,789
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLK 200 Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30014 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Tenorite grey metallic

Accessories

Advanced Parking Guidance,Cup holder,Airscarf - neck level heating,Panoramic glass vario sunroof,7G-Tronic PLUS automatic with tipfunction,Front seats - heated,Remote control for roof operation integrated into key,Roll-over bars with brushed aluminium inserts,AMG SportEdition 125,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328687
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30014 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Mercedes-Benz Watford
WD172JG,
United Kingdom

