MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLK 200 AMG Sport Auto

Accessories

Glove compartment lockable via the emergency key,ADAPTIVE BRAKE with HOLD function,Tail lamps - LED,Parktronic incl. parking guidance,Analogue clock,Auto dimming rear-view and driver's exterior mirror,Fabric wind deflector,Airbags - front sidebags,PRE-SAFE with buckle-mounted belt tensioner,Airbags - head/thorax sidebags,Steering column - manually adjustable for height,Headlamp assist - automatic headlamp activation,Multi-function steering wheel with trip computer,TIREFIT with tyre inflation compressor,Reading lamps,Sports seats for driver and front passenger,Exterior mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Instrument cluster with central multifunction display,Spectacles compartment in overhead control panel, illuminated,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding,Cup holder,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Panoramic vario-roof,shift point indicator,7G-Tronic Plus 7-speed automatic,Steering wheel gearshift buttons,Speedtronic cruise control,Light-alloy wheels, 7-spoke design 43.2 cm (17''),Electronic Stability Programme (ESP),Tyre pressure monitoring system,Sports suspension,Technical preparation for the use of Live Traffic Information,Traffic Sign Assist,Media Interface,COMAND Online with media interface,Digital radio DAB,Sport pedal system,Automatic climate control,Electric windows (2) - front,Torque vectoring brake,AMG bodystyling,18'' AMG alloys: 5 spoke design,Remote boot-lid release,Technical modifications (05),Heated front seats,Roof liner,EU5 emission standard,AMG sports package,ECO start/stop function,United Kingdom Steering,AMG Sport,Adaptive brake lights,Mirror Package,Power steering with safety steering column,Automatic child seat recognition sensor,AMG floor mats