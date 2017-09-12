MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLC 300 AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLC 300 AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5802 Engine Size: 1395 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic
Remote Online,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Parktronic incl. parking guidance,Collision Prevention Assist,Cup holder,Rain-sensing wipers,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me servic,Live Traffic Information,Airscarf - neck level heating,Panoramic vario-roof,Active multicontour seats with luxury head restr.,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Sports suspension,Traffic Sign Assist,COMAND Online,Headlamps for RHD vehicles,AMG bodystyling,Technical modifications (07),DVD player,18 AMG alloy wheels (4) ? multi-spoke design,Front seats - heated,Enhanced anti-theft protection,AMG sports package,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,TIREFIT with tyre inflation compressor,DYNAMIC SELECT switch,Adaptive brake lights,Multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather,Tyres with optimised rolling resistance,AMG floor mats,Active bonnet,
Mercedes-Benz of Poole
Poole, BH152BD, Dorset
United Kingdom
