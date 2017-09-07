loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLC 250d AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Auto

£28,498
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLC 250d AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: White

Delivery mileage, AMG bodystyling, Automatic headlamp activation, Electro hydraulic vario roof, LED daytime running lights, Bluetooth system, Chequered flag design instrument cluster, Dynamic drive mode selector, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Power Steering, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speedtronic cruise control, DAB Digital radio, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Sports seats, Driver/front passenger seat height adjustment, Brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, Active head restraints, Seatbelt pretensioners, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Electronic parking brake, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering + perforated brake discs, Adaptive brake system, Tyre pressure monitoring system, 18" AMG multi spoke design alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    313042
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Mercedes-Benz of Grangemouth
FK38YF,
United Kingdom

