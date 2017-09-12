MERCEDES-BENZ SLK SLC 180 AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: SLC 180 AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 98 Engine Size: 1595 Ext Color: Iridium Silver Metallic
Remote Online,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Android Auto,Parktronic incl. parking guidance,Collision Prevention Assist,Airguide,Cup holder,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me servic,Live Traffic Information,AIRSCARF,Panoramic vario-roof,9G-TRONIC,Galvanised steering-wheel gearshift paddles,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Sports suspension,Audio 20 CD including preinstallation for Garmin MAP PILOT,Headlamps for RHD vehicles,AMG bodystyling,Technical modifications (08),CD player,18 AMG alloy wheels (4) ? multi-spoke design,Heated front seats,Enhanced anti-theft protection,EU6 emissions standard,AMG sports package,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Roll-over bars with brushed aluminium,TIREFIT with tyre inflation compressor,DYNAMIC SELECT switch,Sporty engine sound,Adaptive brake lights,Multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather,Tyres with optimised rolling resistance,AMG floor mats,Active bonnet,
Mercedes-Benz of Salisbury
Salisbury, SP12JS, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
