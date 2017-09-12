loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ SLK Semi-Auto

Compare this car
£16,780
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SLK Trim: Semi-Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 10284 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Attention assist, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speed limiter, Trip computer, 2 Electric windows, Automatic headlamp activation, Body colour bumpers, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Door sill plates with `Mercedes-Benz` lettering, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electro hydraulic vario roof, Green tinted glass, LED daytime running lights, Active head restraints, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front centre armrest, Multi function steering wheel, Sports pedals, Sports seats, ABS with Brake Assist, Active pedestrian safety system, Adaptive brake system, Brake pad warning light, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, ESP with Acceleration skid control (ASR), Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Roll over protection, Seatbelt pretensioners, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323177
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SLK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    10284 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz of Tamworth
Tamworth, B783PQ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed